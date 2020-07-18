All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:57 AM

6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2

6817 Charlotte Pike · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Hillwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6817 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
Hillwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 Nashville TN · Avail. now

$2,460

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,859 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Le

(RLNE5881836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 have any available units?
6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St
Nashville, TN 37203
The Villages at Dover Glen
301 Dover Glen Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd
Nashville, TN 37208
Sunrise
189 Wallace Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St
Nashville, TN 37210
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct
Nashville, TN 37209
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity