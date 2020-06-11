All apartments in Nashville
605 Country Meadow Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

605 Country Meadow Court

605 Country Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

605 Country Meadow Court, Nashville, TN 37013
The Country

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Country Meadow Court have any available units?
605 Country Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 605 Country Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
605 Country Meadow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Country Meadow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Country Meadow Court is pet friendly.
Does 605 Country Meadow Court offer parking?
No, 605 Country Meadow Court does not offer parking.
Does 605 Country Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Country Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Country Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 605 Country Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 605 Country Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 605 Country Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Country Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Country Meadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Country Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Country Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
