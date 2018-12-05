6005 Bradford Hills Dr

Fall in love with this beautiful two story home! Features include a spacious floor plan, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and ss appliances, large master suite with 2 vanities and a walk-in closet, and a back deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
