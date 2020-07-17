537 Whispering Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Don't look past this 3BR in Nashville! - AVAILABLE NOW! Don't look past this 3B/2Ba Home!! This magnificent ranch style features hardwood flooring throughout, all kitchen appliances, attic with plenty of storage space, screened in back deck w/ TV and LARGE FENCED-IN YARD! There is also a long paved driveway, carport, and shed. MOWING INCLUDED! W/D Connections. Close to Brentwood and Radnor Lake State Park! No Section 8. Max of 2 pets, breed restrictions apply. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters* TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info!



