Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

537 Whispering Hills Drive

537 Whispering Hills Drive · (615) 293-5218 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

537 Whispering Hills Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
Whispering Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 537 Whispering Hills Drive · Avail. now

$2,130

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Don't look past this 3BR in Nashville! - AVAILABLE NOW! Don't look past this 3B/2Ba Home!! This magnificent ranch style features hardwood flooring throughout, all kitchen appliances, attic with plenty of storage space, screened in back deck w/ TV and LARGE FENCED-IN YARD! There is also a long paved driveway, carport, and shed. MOWING INCLUDED! W/D Connections. Close to Brentwood and Radnor Lake State Park! No Section 8. Max of 2 pets, breed restrictions apply. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters* TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info!

(RLNE5857860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Whispering Hills Drive have any available units?
537 Whispering Hills Drive has a unit available for $2,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 Whispering Hills Drive have?
Some of 537 Whispering Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Whispering Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
537 Whispering Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Whispering Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 Whispering Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 537 Whispering Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 537 Whispering Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 537 Whispering Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Whispering Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Whispering Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 537 Whispering Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 537 Whispering Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 537 Whispering Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Whispering Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Whispering Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
