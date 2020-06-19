All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

525 40th Ave N - A2

525 40th Avenue North · (615) 669-6372
Location

525 40th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37209
Clifton-Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Townhouse
Nestled in-between The Nations and Sylvan Park neighborhoods of West Nashville, The Dover is a quaint community offering two-bedroom townhomes and one-bedroom apartments. This gated community has free parking for all tenants, is pet friendly and provides you with a sense of "home" in Music City. The mid century- modern curb appeal, transitions into the interior of the unit, where you will find custom finishes, white countertops and cabinetry, stainless GE appliances and once in the bathroom, you will be greeted by Carrara marble flooring and shower, and a large soaking tub.

Interested in living at The Dover? Apply today! Application fee is $50 per adult. If you have any questions, please reach out to us.

WWW.THEDOVERNASHVILLE.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 40th Ave N - A2 have any available units?
525 40th Ave N - A2 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 40th Ave N - A2 have?
Some of 525 40th Ave N - A2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 40th Ave N - A2 currently offering any rent specials?
525 40th Ave N - A2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 40th Ave N - A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 40th Ave N - A2 is pet friendly.
Does 525 40th Ave N - A2 offer parking?
Yes, 525 40th Ave N - A2 does offer parking.
Does 525 40th Ave N - A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 40th Ave N - A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 40th Ave N - A2 have a pool?
No, 525 40th Ave N - A2 does not have a pool.
Does 525 40th Ave N - A2 have accessible units?
No, 525 40th Ave N - A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 40th Ave N - A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 40th Ave N - A2 has units with dishwashers.
