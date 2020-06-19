525 40th Ave N - A2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Townhouse

Nestled in-between The Nations and Sylvan Park neighborhoods of West Nashville, The Dover is a quaint community offering two-bedroom townhomes and one-bedroom apartments. This gated community has free parking for all tenants, is pet friendly and provides you with a sense of "home" in Music City. The mid century- modern curb appeal, transitions into the interior of the unit, where you will find custom finishes, white countertops and cabinetry, stainless GE appliances and once in the bathroom, you will be greeted by Carrara marble flooring and shower, and a large soaking tub.



Interested in living at The Dover? Apply today! Application fee is $50 per adult. If you have any questions, please reach out to us.



WWW.THEDOVERNASHVILLE.COM