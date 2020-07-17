523 Harding Place Unit 3

Amenities

Super Cute Townhouse in Lovely Landscaped Small Community - There is no way you won't like this one! Recently updated with modern flooring, fixtures, and paint colors. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Both bedrooms have double closets and a shared tiled bath. Downstairs has an open floor plan with a large living area looking onto the private patio. Kitchen overlooks the landscaped courtyard, has a shuttered window, dishwasher and pantry. There are lots of cabinets and a half bath. This townhouse is ideally located at the end next to the green spaces and grill area. You have the option for front or back parking right outside the unit. This is a small community with exceptional landscaping. conveniently located between downtown Nashville and Brentwood. HOA is pet friend but please reach out prior to applying to let us help you verify and navigate those guidelines



