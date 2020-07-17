All apartments in Nashville
Nashville, TN
523 Harding Place Unit 3
523 Harding Place Unit 3

523 Harding Place · (615) 965-5483 ext. 1
Nashville
Location

523 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211
Coach House

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 523 Harding Place Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Super Cute Townhouse in Lovely Landscaped Small Community - There is no way you won't like this one! Recently updated with modern flooring, fixtures, and paint colors. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Both bedrooms have double closets and a shared tiled bath. Downstairs has an open floor plan with a large living area looking onto the private patio. Kitchen overlooks the landscaped courtyard, has a shuttered window, dishwasher and pantry. There are lots of cabinets and a half bath. This townhouse is ideally located at the end next to the green spaces and grill area. You have the option for front or back parking right outside the unit. This is a small community with exceptional landscaping. conveniently located between downtown Nashville and Brentwood. HOA is pet friend but please reach out prior to applying to let us help you verify and navigate those guidelines

You can set up a showing at www.5pointsrealty.co

(RLNE4810287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Harding Place Unit 3 have any available units?
523 Harding Place Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Harding Place Unit 3 have?
Some of 523 Harding Place Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Harding Place Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
523 Harding Place Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Harding Place Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Harding Place Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 523 Harding Place Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 523 Harding Place Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 523 Harding Place Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Harding Place Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Harding Place Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 523 Harding Place Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 523 Harding Place Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 523 Harding Place Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Harding Place Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Harding Place Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
