512 S 9th St

Amenities
Beautiful 1910 Victorian Home FULLY FURNISHED! Main level has 2 bedrooms plus loft, wonderful large covered front/side porch, picket fenced front yard, open design and beautiful views of downtown Nashville from large deck. Lower level includes 2 bedrooms (could be 3 bedrooms), media room, full kitchen, privacy fenced back yard and large hardscape with fire pit. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Professional photos coming soon. Great location minutes to the interstate/downtown/5points