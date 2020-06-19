All apartments in Nashville
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:28 PM

512 S 9th St

512 South 9th Street · (615) 392-0784
Location

512 South 9th Street, Nashville, TN 37206
Historic Edgefield

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3269 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
media room
Beautiful 1910 Victorian Home FULLY FURNISHED! Main level has 2 bedrooms plus loft, wonderful large covered front/side porch, picket fenced front yard, open design and beautiful views of downtown Nashville from large deck. Lower level includes 2 bedrooms (could be 3 bedrooms), media room, full kitchen, privacy fenced back yard and large hardscape with fire pit. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Professional photos coming soon. Great location minutes to the interstate/downtown/5points

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 S 9th St have any available units?
512 S 9th St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 S 9th St have?
Some of 512 S 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 S 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
512 S 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 S 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 512 S 9th St offer parking?
No, 512 S 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 512 S 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 S 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S 9th St have a pool?
No, 512 S 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 512 S 9th St have accessible units?
No, 512 S 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 S 9th St has units with dishwashers.
