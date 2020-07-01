510 Gay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

One of the few 2br, walkable units in all of Nashville's urban core under 2k! Completely renovated inside with white paint, new flooring, hand tiled shower and backsplash, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Electric, water/sewer, trash and gas included in rent!



The building abuts the Tennessee State Capitol Building, and has commanding views of downtown Nashville! The building has reserved parking for residents. If you'd rather ditch your car the Music City Central Transit Terminal is just one block walk up 5th Ave! Unreal access to Bicentennial Park as well!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.