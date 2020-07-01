All apartments in Nashville
510 Gay Street

510 Gay Street · (615) 645-2594
Location

510 Gay Street, Nashville, TN 37219
Downtown Nashville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
One of the few 2br, walkable units in all of Nashville's urban core under 2k! Completely renovated inside with white paint, new flooring, hand tiled shower and backsplash, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Electric, water/sewer, trash and gas included in rent!

The building abuts the Tennessee State Capitol Building, and has commanding views of downtown Nashville! The building has reserved parking for residents. If you'd rather ditch your car the Music City Central Transit Terminal is just one block walk up 5th Ave! Unreal access to Bicentennial Park as well!

Group showings twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursday at noon! Reach out to Ashley at asmith@renumgt.com or wbrewer@renumgt.com to schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Gay Street have any available units?
510 Gay Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Gay Street have?
Some of 510 Gay Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Gay Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 Gay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Gay Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 Gay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 510 Gay Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 Gay Street offers parking.
Does 510 Gay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Gay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Gay Street have a pool?
No, 510 Gay Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 Gay Street have accessible units?
No, 510 Gay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Gay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Gay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
