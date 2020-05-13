All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 510 Gay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
510 Gay St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:21 PM

510 Gay St

510 Gay Street · (615) 970-9225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Downtown Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

510 Gay Street, Nashville, TN 37219
Downtown Nashville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Downtown Living at its Finest! This Lovely Condo Features a Renovated Kitchen & Bathroom, Laminate Hardwoods, & Custom Shiplap Accent Wall! *Large Balcony Off Bedroom & Living Room *UTILITIES INCLUDE Electric, Water, Gas, Trash, & Sewer *Onsite Gym *Laundry Facility *Paid Parking - $115/mo for Deck & $135 for Garage *FOB's Available From Bldg for a $250 Deposit *Lawn Care & Grounds Maintenance is Also Provided by the HOA *Pets Negotiable *See Pet, Policym & Rental Policies in Photos & Media

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Gay St have any available units?
510 Gay St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Gay St have?
Some of 510 Gay St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Gay St currently offering any rent specials?
510 Gay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Gay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Gay St is pet friendly.
Does 510 Gay St offer parking?
Yes, 510 Gay St does offer parking.
Does 510 Gay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Gay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Gay St have a pool?
No, 510 Gay St does not have a pool.
Does 510 Gay St have accessible units?
No, 510 Gay St does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Gay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Gay St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 510 Gay St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt
Nashville, TN 37212
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37209
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace
Nashville, TN 37013
Village South
801 Inverness Ave
Nashville, TN 37204
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
505
505 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity