510 Gay St

Amenities
Downtown Living at its Finest! This Lovely Condo Features a Renovated Kitchen & Bathroom, Laminate Hardwoods, & Custom Shiplap Accent Wall! *Large Balcony Off Bedroom & Living Room *UTILITIES INCLUDE Electric, Water, Gas, Trash, & Sewer *Onsite Gym *Laundry Facility *Paid Parking - $115/mo for Deck & $135 for Garage *FOB's Available From Bldg for a $250 Deposit *Lawn Care & Grounds Maintenance is Also Provided by the HOA *Pets Negotiable *See Pet, Policym & Rental Policies in Photos & Media