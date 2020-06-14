509 North 18th Street

Amenities

Come check out this 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in the heart of East Nashville! You can live right in the city on a private feeling street. This unit has nice sized bedrooms with laminate wood flooring. The kitchen has white cabinets and there is an open floor plan between the kitchen and living areas. Book your tour today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.