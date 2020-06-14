All apartments in Nashville
509 North 18th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:56 PM

509 North 18th Street

509 North 18th Street · (615) 239-1030
Location

509 North 18th Street, Nashville, TN 37206
Lockeland Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Come check out this 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in the heart of East Nashville! You can live right in the city on a private feeling street. This unit has nice sized bedrooms with laminate wood flooring. The kitchen has white cabinets and there is an open floor plan between the kitchen and living areas. Book your tour today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 North 18th Street have any available units?
509 North 18th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 509 North 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 North 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 North 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 North 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 509 North 18th Street offer parking?
No, 509 North 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 509 North 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 North 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 North 18th Street have a pool?
No, 509 North 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 North 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 509 North 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 North 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 North 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 North 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 North 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
