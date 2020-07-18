Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM
5023 Hasty Dr
5023 Hasty Drive
·
No Longer Available
1 Bedrooms
See all
5023 Hasty Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
Whispering Hills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming renovated home in the Crieve Hall area. Great location, home comes with refrigerator. Has laundry room (washer/dryer provided by tenant). Utilities and lawn care are tenant's responsibility.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5023 Hasty Dr have any available units?
5023 Hasty Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5023 Hasty Dr have?
Some of 5023 Hasty Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5023 Hasty Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5023 Hasty Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 Hasty Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5023 Hasty Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 5023 Hasty Dr offer parking?
No, 5023 Hasty Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5023 Hasty Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5023 Hasty Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 Hasty Dr have a pool?
No, 5023 Hasty Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5023 Hasty Dr have accessible units?
No, 5023 Hasty Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 Hasty Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5023 Hasty Dr has units with dishwashers.
