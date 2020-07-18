5023 Hasty Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Charming renovated home in the Crieve Hall area. Great location, home comes with refrigerator. Has laundry room (washer/dryer provided by tenant). Utilities and lawn care are tenant's responsibility.