Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Property Id: 309936
Large senior bedroom, with two moderately sized secondary bedrooms. Updated kitchen with all new cabinets and appliances, and full-bath under renovation (pics pending), lower level bonus room off kitchen, living room, den/office off senior bedroom, washer and dryer, covered backyard patio, fenced yard, great neighborhood, and excellent schools!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/475-hogan-rd-nashville-tn/309936
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5946893)