Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

475 Hogan Rd

475 Hogan Road · (615) 207-7954
Location

475 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN 37220
Crieve Hall

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2150 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,150

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Property Id: 309936

Large senior bedroom, with two moderately sized secondary bedrooms. Updated kitchen with all new cabinets and appliances, and full-bath under renovation (pics pending), lower level bonus room off kitchen, living room, den/office off senior bedroom, washer and dryer, covered backyard patio, fenced yard, great neighborhood, and excellent schools!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/475-hogan-rd-nashville-tn/309936
Property Id 309936

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5946893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Hogan Rd have any available units?
475 Hogan Rd has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Hogan Rd have?
Some of 475 Hogan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Hogan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
475 Hogan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Hogan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 475 Hogan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 475 Hogan Rd offer parking?
No, 475 Hogan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 475 Hogan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Hogan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Hogan Rd have a pool?
No, 475 Hogan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 475 Hogan Rd have accessible units?
No, 475 Hogan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Hogan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Hogan Rd has units with dishwashers.
