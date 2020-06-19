All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4500 Post Road B11

4500 Post Road · (615) 425-2168
Location

4500 Post Road, Nashville, TN 37205
Whitebridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4500 Post Road B11 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,149

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
4500 Post Road B11 Available 07/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, West Meade, White Bridge Road - Luxury town home rare corner unit in Nashville TN. Over 1800 square feet, 2 bed 2.5 bath. 9 foot ceilings, on-suite full bath and huge walk-in closets in both bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, all brand new appliances including a washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Private patio, two zone central A/C and heat. New luxury vinyl tile floor and carpet. Complex features a pool, and garden area. This unit has two dedicated covered parking spots with extra guest parking available.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3487013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Post Road B11 have any available units?
4500 Post Road B11 has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Post Road B11 have?
Some of 4500 Post Road B11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Post Road B11 currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Post Road B11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Post Road B11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 Post Road B11 is pet friendly.
Does 4500 Post Road B11 offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Post Road B11 does offer parking.
Does 4500 Post Road B11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 Post Road B11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Post Road B11 have a pool?
Yes, 4500 Post Road B11 has a pool.
Does 4500 Post Road B11 have accessible units?
No, 4500 Post Road B11 does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Post Road B11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Post Road B11 has units with dishwashers.
