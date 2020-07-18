All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:38 PM

437 London Court

437 London Court · (615) 258-6089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

437 London Court, Nashville, TN 37013
Piccadilly Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful home in Antioch. Home has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and a Huge Bonus Room. This wonderful home also has a Two Car Garage and is on a Cul-De-Sac.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 London Court have any available units?
437 London Court has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 437 London Court currently offering any rent specials?
437 London Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 London Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 London Court is pet friendly.
Does 437 London Court offer parking?
Yes, 437 London Court offers parking.
Does 437 London Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 London Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 London Court have a pool?
No, 437 London Court does not have a pool.
Does 437 London Court have accessible units?
No, 437 London Court does not have accessible units.
Does 437 London Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 London Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 London Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 London Court does not have units with air conditioning.
