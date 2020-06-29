This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. The home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! This pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4221 Brackenwood Dr have any available units?
4221 Brackenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 4221 Brackenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Brackenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Brackenwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 Brackenwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4221 Brackenwood Dr offer parking?
No, 4221 Brackenwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4221 Brackenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Brackenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Brackenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 4221 Brackenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Brackenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4221 Brackenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Brackenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Brackenwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 Brackenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 Brackenwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.