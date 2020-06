Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!!! This cozy 2b/2ba Nashville condo is a STEAL at $1,069/Mo. Featuring beautiful Hardwood Flooring, all Kitchen Appliances, Kitchen Nook, Balcony, and Community Pool! Next to the Nashville Zoo and Just 10mins to Downtown Broadway! This condo is priced to move! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 to setup a showing. No Section 8. No cats/Dogs 25lbs or less, Max of 2. *Includes Renters Insurance*