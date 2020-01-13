4141 Woodlawn Drive

Amenities

Talk about square footage!!

You may just fall in love with the this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gardens plentiful floor plan! Chowning Square offers a premier location that is easily accessible to all of the area! We are tucked away directly across from St. Thomas, behind Walgreens, yet we are minutes from Belle Meades great shopping, entertainment, & restaurants!



Each floor plan is designed with a very spacious and open living and dining area, receiving plenty of natural light. You will also be very impressed with the size of the closets! We are loaded with beautiful apartment home interior features, so you will also enjoy the contemporary lighting, crown molding, designer paint scheme, and more!



Come take a look!



We are open 7 days a week to accommodate even the busiest of schedules.

M-F 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sun. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.