Nashville, TN
4141 Woodlawn Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

4141 Woodlawn Drive

4141 Woodlawn Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4141 Woodlawn Drive, Nashville, TN 37205
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,734

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Talk about square footage!!
You may just fall in love with the this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gardens plentiful floor plan! Chowning Square offers a premier location that is easily accessible to all of the area! We are tucked away directly across from St. Thomas, behind Walgreens, yet we are minutes from Belle Meades great shopping, entertainment, & restaurants!

Each floor plan is designed with a very spacious and open living and dining area, receiving plenty of natural light. You will also be very impressed with the size of the closets! We are loaded with beautiful apartment home interior features, so you will also enjoy the contemporary lighting, crown molding, designer paint scheme, and more!

Come take a look!

We are open 7 days a week to accommodate even the busiest of schedules.
M-F 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sun. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Woodlawn Drive have any available units?
4141 Woodlawn Drive has a unit available for $1,734 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 4141 Woodlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Woodlawn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Woodlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Woodlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 4141 Woodlawn Drive offer parking?
No, 4141 Woodlawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4141 Woodlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Woodlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Woodlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 4141 Woodlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Woodlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 4141 Woodlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Woodlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 Woodlawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 Woodlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 Woodlawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
