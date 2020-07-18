All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

413 Mossy Oak Trl

413 Mossy Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

413 Mossy Oak Trail, Nashville, TN 37013
Asheford Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A perfect 10 that sets on a cul-de-sac. Lots of hardwood with a large master room with large bonus room. A fireplace in the living area for family gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Mossy Oak Trl have any available units?
413 Mossy Oak Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Mossy Oak Trl have?
Some of 413 Mossy Oak Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Mossy Oak Trl currently offering any rent specials?
413 Mossy Oak Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Mossy Oak Trl pet-friendly?
No, 413 Mossy Oak Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 413 Mossy Oak Trl offer parking?
No, 413 Mossy Oak Trl does not offer parking.
Does 413 Mossy Oak Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Mossy Oak Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Mossy Oak Trl have a pool?
No, 413 Mossy Oak Trl does not have a pool.
Does 413 Mossy Oak Trl have accessible units?
No, 413 Mossy Oak Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Mossy Oak Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Mossy Oak Trl has units with dishwashers.
