All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 402 Taylor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
402 Taylor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

402 Taylor

402 Taylor St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Germantown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

402 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208
Germantown

Amenities

hardwood floors
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Stunning 3BA/2BE Home in one of Nashville's hottest locations, Germantown!!! Walkable to Germantown restaurants, shops and more! Beautiful finishes throughout the home, SSN, hardwood floors and much more.Don't MISS this one!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Taylor have any available units?
402 Taylor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 402 Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
402 Taylor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Taylor pet-friendly?
No, 402 Taylor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 402 Taylor offer parking?
No, 402 Taylor does not offer parking.
Does 402 Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Taylor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Taylor have a pool?
No, 402 Taylor does not have a pool.
Does 402 Taylor have accessible units?
No, 402 Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Taylor have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Taylor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Taylor have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Taylor does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Note 16 Apartments
1520 Horton Ave
Nashville, TN 37212
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219
The Villages at Meadowood
5160 Rice Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
The Place
600 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road
Nashville, TN 37215

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University