402 Taylor

Stunning 3BA/2BE Home in one of Nashville's hottest locations, Germantown!!! Walkable to Germantown restaurants, shops and more! Beautiful finishes throughout the home, SSN, hardwood floors and much more.Don't MISS this one!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
