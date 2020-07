Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Outdoor living at its best! This is one of a kind custom built outdoor living area. Breathtaking custom designed screened in covered patio features pull-down blinds with lighting, electrical and ceiling fans, Separate workshop with electric and storage stays! Fenced in the back yard and side yard for grass space. Interior features new floors, master on the main and bonus room upstairs with bathroom.