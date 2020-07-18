Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 3748 Steffisburg Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
3748 Steffisburg Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3748 Steffisburg Dr
3748 Steffisburg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Townhomes of Shadow Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3748 Steffisburg Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
Townhomes of Shadow Glen
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Apartment on ground floor with modern finishes, two decks, convenient to shops and restaurants! Kitchen island & all kitchen appliances included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3748 Steffisburg Dr have any available units?
3748 Steffisburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3748 Steffisburg Dr have?
Some of 3748 Steffisburg Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3748 Steffisburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Steffisburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 Steffisburg Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3748 Steffisburg Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 3748 Steffisburg Dr offer parking?
No, 3748 Steffisburg Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3748 Steffisburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3748 Steffisburg Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 Steffisburg Dr have a pool?
No, 3748 Steffisburg Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3748 Steffisburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 3748 Steffisburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 Steffisburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3748 Steffisburg Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
River House
4 Academy Pl
Nashville, TN 37210
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
West End Village
221 31st Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
The Blue Note
305 Millwood Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Similar Pages
Nashville 1 Bedrooms
Nashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with Parking
Nashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Murfreesboro, TN
Clarksville, TN
Franklin, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TN
Spring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KY
Columbia, TN
Brentwood, TN
Smyrna, TN
Lebanon, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Nashville
Green Hills
Downtown Nashville
Heron Walk
Hillsboro West End
So Bro
Glencliff
Inglewood
Apartments Near Colleges
Nashville State Community College
Belmont University
Lipscomb University
Tennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University