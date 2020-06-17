3731 Shane Point Pl

Amenities
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Highland Creek! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
The home is also located close by convenient interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional Information;
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
1 Car Garage
Ceiling Fans
Fenced-in Yard
Maximum of 2 Pets 25lbs or under are accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5504527)