3731 Shane Point Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3731 Shane Point Pl

3731 Shane Point Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3731 Shane Point Pl, Nashville, TN 37211

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Highland Creek! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

The home is also located close by convenient interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information;
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
1 Car Garage
Ceiling Fans
Fenced-in Yard

Maximum of 2 Pets 25lbs or under are accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5504527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 Shane Point Pl have any available units?
3731 Shane Point Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 Shane Point Pl have?
Some of 3731 Shane Point Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 Shane Point Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3731 Shane Point Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 Shane Point Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 Shane Point Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3731 Shane Point Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3731 Shane Point Pl does offer parking.
Does 3731 Shane Point Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3731 Shane Point Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 Shane Point Pl have a pool?
No, 3731 Shane Point Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3731 Shane Point Pl have accessible units?
No, 3731 Shane Point Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 Shane Point Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3731 Shane Point Pl has units with dishwashers.
