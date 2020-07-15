3616 Burwick Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Located just off Smith Springs Road in Chatham Pointe subdivision. This home has three bedrooms, two baths plus a large bonus room. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and slate back splash. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, screen porch and private back yard. A nature lovers dream. Location is convenient to many outdoor activities such as fishing, boating, hiking, nature trails, wildlife watching and picnicking. No smoking. Pets considered upon approval and pet fee. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1920760?source=marketing PLEASE DO NOT VIEW THIS PROPERTY IF YOUR ARE SICK. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK. NEITHER THE PROPERTY NOR THE LOCKBOX IS SANITIZED BETWEEN SHOWINGS.