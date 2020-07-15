All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 3616 Burwick Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
3616 Burwick Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 PM

3616 Burwick Place

3616 Burwick Place · (615) 383-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3616 Burwick Place, Nashville, TN 37013
Chatham Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Located just off Smith Springs Road in Chatham Pointe subdivision. This home has three bedrooms, two baths plus a large bonus room. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and slate back splash. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, screen porch and private back yard. A nature lovers dream. Location is convenient to many outdoor activities such as fishing, boating, hiking, nature trails, wildlife watching and picnicking. No smoking. Pets considered upon approval and pet fee. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1920760?source=marketing PLEASE DO NOT VIEW THIS PROPERTY IF YOUR ARE SICK. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK. NEITHER THE PROPERTY NOR THE LOCKBOX IS SANITIZED BETWEEN SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Burwick Place have any available units?
3616 Burwick Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Burwick Place have?
Some of 3616 Burwick Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Burwick Place currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Burwick Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Burwick Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Burwick Place is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Burwick Place offer parking?
No, 3616 Burwick Place does not offer parking.
Does 3616 Burwick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Burwick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Burwick Place have a pool?
Yes, 3616 Burwick Place has a pool.
Does 3616 Burwick Place have accessible units?
No, 3616 Burwick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Burwick Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Burwick Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3616 Burwick Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Knolls
220 Knolls Pl
Nashville, TN 37211
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Belvedere
604 Russell St
Nashville, TN 37206
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37204
Heritage East
821 Porter Road
Nashville, TN 37206
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road
Nashville, TN 37228
The Place
600 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity