Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

3533 Albee Drive

3533 Albee Dr · (615) 397-2238
Location

3533 Albee Dr, Nashville, TN 37076
Chapelwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Hermitage Duplex AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. Close to Summit Hospital, I-40. Near Old Hickory Blvd and Dodson Chapel. 2BR, 1BA almost 800 sq ft. Fridge, Oven/Stove in unit. Central heat&air, corner lot with one car carport for covered parking right by front door. Hardwood flooring throughout. Tenant pays water+electric. Vinyl in kitch & tile in the bath. Fenced back yard, with lawn care included. One dog accepted (breed restrictions apply) with an extra $300 pet fee + $25 pet rent. Very clean unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Albee Drive have any available units?
3533 Albee Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 Albee Drive have?
Some of 3533 Albee Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Albee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Albee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Albee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3533 Albee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3533 Albee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3533 Albee Drive offers parking.
Does 3533 Albee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 Albee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Albee Drive have a pool?
No, 3533 Albee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3533 Albee Drive have accessible units?
No, 3533 Albee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Albee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3533 Albee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
