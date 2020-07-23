3533 Albee Drive

Amenities
Hermitage Duplex AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. Close to Summit Hospital, I-40. Near Old Hickory Blvd and Dodson Chapel. 2BR, 1BA almost 800 sq ft. Fridge, Oven/Stove in unit. Central heat&air, corner lot with one car carport for covered parking right by front door. Hardwood flooring throughout. Tenant pays water+electric. Vinyl in kitch & tile in the bath. Fenced back yard, with lawn care included. One dog accepted (breed restrictions apply) with an extra $300 pet fee + $25 pet rent. Very clean unit!