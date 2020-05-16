All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

3325 Lealand Ln

3325 Lealand Lane · (615) 730-9392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3325 Lealand Lane, Nashville, TN 37204

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3325 Lealand Ln have any available units?
3325 Lealand Ln has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 3325 Lealand Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Lealand Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Lealand Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Lealand Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3325 Lealand Ln offer parking?
No, 3325 Lealand Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Lealand Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Lealand Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Lealand Ln have a pool?
No, 3325 Lealand Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Lealand Ln have accessible units?
No, 3325 Lealand Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Lealand Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Lealand Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Lealand Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Lealand Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

