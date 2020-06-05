All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 332 Timberway Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
332 Timberway Cir
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:29 PM

332 Timberway Cir

332 Timberway Circle · (423) 503-8028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

332 Timberway Circle, Nashville, TN 37214
Timber Lake Condos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Welcome Home!!! This is a 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in Timber Lake Condominiums! The community features a pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. The townhome has a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, half bath down, living room with a fireplace, 2 bedrooms upstairs. Each bedroom has its own half bath with a shared bathtub/shower. Back deck with small table and chairs. Washer and dryer included! 5 min to the lake! 10 min to the airport. 15 min to downtown. Pets welcome with owner approval. The requirements are as follows. Credit score: 600 or higher. Total deposit: $2830. (First month rent $1350, Security deposit $1350, Admin fee $100. Tenant Benefit package $30).. For an application, please TEXT Brandon at 423-503-8028. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Timberway Cir have any available units?
332 Timberway Cir has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Timberway Cir have?
Some of 332 Timberway Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Timberway Cir currently offering any rent specials?
332 Timberway Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Timberway Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Timberway Cir is pet friendly.
Does 332 Timberway Cir offer parking?
No, 332 Timberway Cir does not offer parking.
Does 332 Timberway Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Timberway Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Timberway Cir have a pool?
Yes, 332 Timberway Cir has a pool.
Does 332 Timberway Cir have accessible units?
No, 332 Timberway Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Timberway Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Timberway Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 332 Timberway Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Saxony
700 Saxony Lake Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Music City Flats
1617 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37219
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd
Nashville, TN 37217

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity