332 Timberway Cir

Welcome Home!!! This is a 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in Timber Lake Condominiums! The community features a pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. The townhome has a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, half bath down, living room with a fireplace, 2 bedrooms upstairs. Each bedroom has its own half bath with a shared bathtub/shower. Back deck with small table and chairs. Washer and dryer included! 5 min to the lake! 10 min to the airport. 15 min to downtown. Pets welcome with owner approval. The requirements are as follows. Credit score: 600 or higher. Total deposit: $2830. (First month rent $1350, Security deposit $1350, Admin fee $100. Tenant Benefit package $30).. For an application, please TEXT Brandon at 423-503-8028. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.