3303 Saindon Street

Amenities
Captivating Cottage in Woodbine 2 Bdrm / 1Bth Available Now - Convenient and super clean 2 bedroom / 1 bath home on a beautiful corner lot in tree-line Sunrise Heights neighborhood of Woodbine. Available now. Freshly painted interior with mostly original refinished hardwoods, spacious kitchen, updated windows, lots of fenced yard and MORE. Washer/dryer, pull-down attic storage and backyard storage shed included. Pets allowed case-by-case basis $50/month additional. Security deposit $1350. For showing Brent Stoker 615-957-8523.
(RLNE5779686)