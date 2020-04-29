All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 3303 Saindon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
3303 Saindon Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

3303 Saindon Street

3303 Saindon Street · (615) 385-1414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3303 Saindon Street, Nashville, TN 37211
Radnor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3303 Saindon Street · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Captivating Cottage in Woodbine 2 Bdrm / 1Bth Available Now - Convenient and super clean 2 bedroom / 1 bath home on a beautiful corner lot in tree-line Sunrise Heights neighborhood of Woodbine. Available now. Freshly painted interior with mostly original refinished hardwoods, spacious kitchen, updated windows, lots of fenced yard and MORE. Washer/dryer, pull-down attic storage and backyard storage shed included. Pets allowed case-by-case basis $50/month additional. Security deposit $1350. For showing Brent Stoker 615-957-8523.

(RLNE5779686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Saindon Street have any available units?
3303 Saindon Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 Saindon Street have?
Some of 3303 Saindon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Saindon Street currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Saindon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Saindon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3303 Saindon Street is pet friendly.
Does 3303 Saindon Street offer parking?
No, 3303 Saindon Street does not offer parking.
Does 3303 Saindon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 Saindon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Saindon Street have a pool?
No, 3303 Saindon Street does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Saindon Street have accessible units?
No, 3303 Saindon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Saindon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 Saindon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3303 Saindon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Baker Station
300 Bakertown Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Belvedere
604 Russell St
Nashville, TN 37206
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr
Nashville, TN 37115
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37013
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road
Nashville, TN 37228
The Place
600 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity