Last updated July 7 2020

3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A

3202 Blair Blvd · (615) 669-6372
Location

3202 Blair Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Historic 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in the quaint, Hillsboro Village neighborhood of West Nashville. Enjoy hard wood floors throughout, a large living space, renovated kitchen with adorable checkered floors, marble throughout the bathroom and a bedroom large enough for a king size bed! Ceiling fan and air conditioning in all units. Off street parking, with your own yard space as well! Walking distance to local boutiques and Vanderbilt University. These beauties will be ready for lease August 1st. Reserve your unit today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A have any available units?
3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A have?
Some of 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A offers parking.
Does 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A have a pool?
No, 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
