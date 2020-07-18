3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Historic 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in the quaint, Hillsboro Village neighborhood of West Nashville. Enjoy hard wood floors throughout, a large living space, renovated kitchen with adorable checkered floors, marble throughout the bathroom and a bedroom large enough for a king size bed! Ceiling fan and air conditioning in all units. Off street parking, with your own yard space as well! Walking distance to local boutiques and Vanderbilt University. These beauties will be ready for lease August 1st. Reserve your unit today!

