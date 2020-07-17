Rent Calculator
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM
3201 Parthenon Avenue
3201 Parthenon Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
3201 Parthenon Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
West End Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute two bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse right by Centennial Park!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3201 Parthenon Avenue have any available units?
3201 Parthenon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
Is 3201 Parthenon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Parthenon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Parthenon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Parthenon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 3201 Parthenon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3201 Parthenon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Parthenon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Parthenon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Parthenon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3201 Parthenon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Parthenon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3201 Parthenon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Parthenon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Parthenon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Parthenon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Parthenon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
