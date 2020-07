Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Be the first to rent this stylish, contemporary home with high end finishes, beautiful hardwoods, modern tile work, chef's kitchen with gas range and huge island perfect for entertaining! Open the modern garage door and the third floor becomes one amazing space with the private rooftop deck! Attached 2 car garage, lots of closet space, minutes from all Downtown Nashville has to offer! Chestnutsqtn.com