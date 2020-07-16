3014 Hedrick Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool coffee bar

Urban living in booming West End Park neighborhood of Midtown! Stained concrete floors, open floor plan, and massive ceilings. This unit is flooded with natural sunlight, and comes with secure, gated parking for one vehicle. Unit also has a whirlpool, a separate shower, and a "his and hers vanity. Great custom shelving in walk in closet, and a quaint balcony for ample fresh air.



Less than a 5 minute walk to Centennial Park and all of the coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and shopping that surround the area. Centrally located all of Nashville's most popular neighborhood.



Please reach out with any questions to Will Brewer at wbrewer@renumgt.com or Ashley Smith at asmith@renumgt.com.



Setup your self guided tour today at: https://secure.rently.com/properties/911713?source=marketing



No Section 8

Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent

Pets accepted on case by case basis

Other fees may apply

Tenant pays for all Utilities

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.