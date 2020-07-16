All apartments in Nashville
3014 Hedrick Street
Last updated June 24 2020 at 6:43 PM

3014 Hedrick Street

3014 Hedrick Street · (615) 645-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3014 Hedrick Street, Nashville, TN 37203
West End Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
Urban living in booming West End Park neighborhood of Midtown! Stained concrete floors, open floor plan, and massive ceilings. This unit is flooded with natural sunlight, and comes with secure, gated parking for one vehicle. Unit also has a whirlpool, a separate shower, and a "his and hers vanity. Great custom shelving in walk in closet, and a quaint balcony for ample fresh air.

Less than a 5 minute walk to Centennial Park and all of the coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and shopping that surround the area. Centrally located all of Nashville's most popular neighborhood.

Please reach out with any questions to Will Brewer at wbrewer@renumgt.com or Ashley Smith at asmith@renumgt.com.

Setup your self guided tour today at: https://secure.rently.com/properties/911713?source=marketing

No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Hedrick Street have any available units?
3014 Hedrick Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 Hedrick Street have?
Some of 3014 Hedrick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Hedrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Hedrick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Hedrick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Hedrick Street is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Hedrick Street offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Hedrick Street offers parking.
Does 3014 Hedrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Hedrick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Hedrick Street have a pool?
Yes, 3014 Hedrick Street has a pool.
Does 3014 Hedrick Street have accessible units?
No, 3014 Hedrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Hedrick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Hedrick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
