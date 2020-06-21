This 2 BR/1BA adorable home has hardwood floors, large back yard, washer/dryer, all white appliances, fresh paint throughout. Pets considered with additional monthly pet rent of $35/mo/pet with a max of 2 pets, but the yard is not fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2903 Scott Ave have any available units?
2903 Scott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 2903 Scott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Scott Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Scott Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 Scott Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2903 Scott Ave offer parking?
No, 2903 Scott Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2903 Scott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Scott Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Scott Ave have a pool?
No, 2903 Scott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Scott Ave have accessible units?
No, 2903 Scott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Scott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 Scott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2903 Scott Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2903 Scott Ave does not have units with air conditioning.