2903 Scott Ave

This 2 BR/1BA adorable home has hardwood floors, large back yard, washer/dryer, all white appliances, fresh paint throughout. Pets considered with additional monthly pet rent of $35/mo/pet with a max of 2 pets, but the yard is not fenced.