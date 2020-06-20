LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, LAMINATE FLOORS, 1 CAR GARAGE, DETACHED SCREENED DECK, COVERED FRONT PORCH, LARGE UTILITY ROOM INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, ZONE BEDROOM LAYOUT, FENCED REAR YARD
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2710 Hartford Drive have any available units?
2710 Hartford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Hartford Drive have?
Some of 2710 Hartford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Hartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Hartford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.