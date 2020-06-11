All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2709 Hartford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2709 Hartford Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

2709 Hartford Drive

2709 Hartford Drive · (615) 889-1831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Woodbine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2709 Hartford Drive, Nashville, TN 37210
Woodbine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, LAMINATE FLOORS, 1 CAR GARAGE, DETACHED SCREENED DECK, COVERED FRONT PORCH, LARGE UTILITY ROOM INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, ZONE BEDROOM LAYOUT, FENCED REAR YARD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Hartford Drive have any available units?
2709 Hartford Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Hartford Drive have?
Some of 2709 Hartford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Hartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Hartford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Hartford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Hartford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2709 Hartford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Hartford Drive does offer parking.
Does 2709 Hartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Hartford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Hartford Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Hartford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Hartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Hartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Hartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Hartford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2709 Hartford Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln
Nashville, TN 37221
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr
Nashville, TN 37205
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa
Nashville, TN 37209
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37219
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road
Nashville, TN 37228
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct
Nashville, TN 37209
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity