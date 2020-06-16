All apartments in Nashville
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:22 AM

2600 Hillsboro Pike

2600 Hillsboro Pike ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37212
Bellmont-Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

wine room
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
internet access
wine room
Granite, Stainless Appliances, Trac Lighting, Tile Showers/Flooring, Security System, Formal DR, Laminate, Arched Doorways, Office, Double Vanities, Club Room, Fitness, Wifi Cafe, Wine Room & More Amenities, East Access to Elevator/Stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2600 Hillsboro Pike have any available units?
2600 Hillsboro Pike has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Hillsboro Pike have?
Some of 2600 Hillsboro Pike's amenities include wine room, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Hillsboro Pike currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Hillsboro Pike isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Hillsboro Pike pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Hillsboro Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2600 Hillsboro Pike offer parking?
No, 2600 Hillsboro Pike does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Hillsboro Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Hillsboro Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Hillsboro Pike have a pool?
No, 2600 Hillsboro Pike does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Hillsboro Pike have accessible units?
No, 2600 Hillsboro Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Hillsboro Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Hillsboro Pike has units with dishwashers.

