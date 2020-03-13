2600 Dixon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!!! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!! This Gorgeous 3b/2ba duplex is a STEAL at $1,530/Mo. Featuring beautiful wood flooring and NO carpet, Brand New Stove/Fridge/Dishwasher/Microwave, and attached one car garage with more parking available in back. The 3rd bedroom is more of a large finished basement with its own bathroom and shared closet space in the utility room. Next to Shelby Bottoms Nature Center & Greenway and Just 14 MINS to Downtown Broadway! This unit is priced to move! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 to setup a showing. No Section 8. Pets subject to owner approval, Max of 2. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.