All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2600 Dixon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2600 Dixon Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

2600 Dixon Drive

2600 Dixon Drive · (615) 307-7398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 Dixon Drive, Nashville, TN 37206
Barclay Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!!! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!! This Gorgeous 3b/2ba duplex is a STEAL at $1,530/Mo. Featuring beautiful wood flooring and NO carpet, Brand New Stove/Fridge/Dishwasher/Microwave, and attached one car garage with more parking available in back. The 3rd bedroom is more of a large finished basement with its own bathroom and shared closet space in the utility room. Next to Shelby Bottoms Nature Center & Greenway and Just 14 MINS to Downtown Broadway! This unit is priced to move! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 to setup a showing. No Section 8. Pets subject to owner approval, Max of 2. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Dixon Drive have any available units?
2600 Dixon Drive has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Dixon Drive have?
Some of 2600 Dixon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Dixon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Dixon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Dixon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Dixon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Dixon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Dixon Drive does offer parking.
Does 2600 Dixon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Dixon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Dixon Drive have a pool?
No, 2600 Dixon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Dixon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2600 Dixon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Dixon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Dixon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2600 Dixon Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery
914 Winthorne Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave
Nashville, TN 37203
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd
Nashville, TN 37013
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt
Nashville, TN 37212
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
Terra House
115 Middleton St
Nashville, TN 37210
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity