2600 Dixon Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!!! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!! This Gorgeous 3b/2ba duplex is a STEAL at $1,530/Mo. Featuring beautiful wood flooring and NO carpet, Brand New Stove/Fridge/Dishwasher/Microwave, and attached one car garage with more parking available in back. The 3rd bedroom is more of a large finished basement with its own bathroom and shared closet space in the utility room. Next to Shelby Bottoms Nature Center & Greenway and Just 14 MINS to Downtown Broadway! This unit is priced to move! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 to setup a showing. No Section 8. Pets subject to owner approval, Max of 2. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.