Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2344 Haskell Dr
2344 Haskell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2344 Haskell Drive, Nashville, TN 37013
Cane Ridge Farms
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with a Great Open Floor Plan. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Home has Granite Counter tops, Harwood and Tile Floors. Do not miss out on this home. Call today for a Private Showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2344 Haskell Dr have any available units?
2344 Haskell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
Is 2344 Haskell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Haskell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Haskell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Haskell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 2344 Haskell Dr offer parking?
No, 2344 Haskell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2344 Haskell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Haskell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Haskell Dr have a pool?
No, 2344 Haskell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Haskell Dr have accessible units?
No, 2344 Haskell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Haskell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 Haskell Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Haskell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2344 Haskell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
