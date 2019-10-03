All apartments in Nashville
Location

233 Bonnalynn Drive, Nashville, TN 37076
Plantation Drive

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home to this just renovated Hermitage 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex conveniently located at 233 B Bonnalynn Drive. New floors in the living room and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout.

This home opens to a large, open living room and kitchen with new and spacious countertop space and cabinet storage and double sink. Kitchen also has an electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer hookups in Kitchen.

Fresh coat of gray paint throughout. New brown, wide plank like floors in living room. Laminate in kitchen. New carpet in the bedrooms. Countertop bar in living room, large double windows in the living room and with ceiling fan.

Tiled bathroom with tub shower, and vanity in bathroom.

Washer/Dryer hookups. Lawn Care included. Off-street parking. Shared driveway and shared yard.

Central Heat and Air.

Rent is $895 per month. The deposit is $895. ~700 sq ft.

Pets considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet and pet agreement.

Tenants required to carry and show proof of renters' insurance. Tenants required to have contracted trash service for weekly pick up by professional trash vendor.

Unit B is on the left side when facing the front of the duplex.

Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1804511?source=marketing

Thanks for your interest. Please let us know if you have any questions. Heritage Property Management LLC. 615-924-9115

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Bonnalynn Drive have any available units?
233 Bonnalynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Bonnalynn Drive have?
Some of 233 Bonnalynn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Bonnalynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 Bonnalynn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Bonnalynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Bonnalynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 233 Bonnalynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 233 Bonnalynn Drive does offer parking.
Does 233 Bonnalynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Bonnalynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Bonnalynn Drive have a pool?
No, 233 Bonnalynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 233 Bonnalynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 Bonnalynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Bonnalynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Bonnalynn Drive has units with dishwashers.
