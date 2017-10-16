All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2312 Dennywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2312 Dennywood Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2312 Dennywood Drive

2312 Dennywood Drive · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2312 Dennywood Drive, Nashville, TN 37214
Maplecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. Jun 20

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 Available 06/20/20 This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex is conveniently located minutes from Opry Mills as well as restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, this home will be available June 20. Some things you can expect are beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, nice tile in the shower, and fresh paint throughout. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with refrigerator and stove to be included. Bedroom has nice double closet with ceiling fan. Stackable laundry hookups are inside unit. Small back yard, perfect for enjoying the outdoors this summer.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2312-dennywood-dr-nashville-tn-37214-usa-unit-2/c4edad24-df4e-44d9-a757-c181d87572ba

(RLNE5818797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Dennywood Drive have any available units?
2312 Dennywood Drive has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Dennywood Drive have?
Some of 2312 Dennywood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Dennywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Dennywood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Dennywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Dennywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2312 Dennywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Dennywood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2312 Dennywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Dennywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Dennywood Drive have a pool?
No, 2312 Dennywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Dennywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2312 Dennywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Dennywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Dennywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2312 Dennywood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St
Nashville, TN 37206
Newport Apartment Homes
1901 Murfreesboro Pike
Nashville, TN 37217
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St
Nashville, TN 37203
The Villages at Dover Glen
301 Dover Glen Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir
Nashville, TN 37207
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity