2312 Dennywood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

2 Available 06/20/20 This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex is conveniently located minutes from Opry Mills as well as restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, this home will be available June 20. Some things you can expect are beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, nice tile in the shower, and fresh paint throughout. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with refrigerator and stove to be included. Bedroom has nice double closet with ceiling fan. Stackable laundry hookups are inside unit. Small back yard, perfect for enjoying the outdoors this summer.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2312-dennywood-dr-nashville-tn-37214-usa-unit-2/c4edad24-df4e-44d9-a757-c181d87572ba



(RLNE5818797)