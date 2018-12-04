All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2310 Elliott Avenue, #419

2310 Elliott Avenue · (615) 293-5218 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2310 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204
Melrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon - 2B/2BA in the Park at Melrose! - COMING SOON!!!! This 2b/2ba condo is located in 12 South's Park at Melrose. This 1,280sq ft 3rd floor condo features an open floor plan with all kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and hardwood flooring. Amenities include pool, outdoor grilling space, fitness facility, and clubhouse. Just Minutes from from popular restaurants and bars like 12th South Taproom, Burger Up, Edley's, M.L. Rose and Sinema. No Section 8. Max of 2 pets, breed restrictions apply. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters* TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info!

(RLNE5857826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 have any available units?
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 has a unit available for $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 have?
Some of 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 offer parking?
No, 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 has a pool.
Does 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 have accessible units?
No, 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 does not have units with dishwashers.
