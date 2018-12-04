Amenities

2310 Elliott Avenue, #419 Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon - 2B/2BA in the Park at Melrose! - COMING SOON!!!! This 2b/2ba condo is located in 12 South's Park at Melrose. This 1,280sq ft 3rd floor condo features an open floor plan with all kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and hardwood flooring. Amenities include pool, outdoor grilling space, fitness facility, and clubhouse. Just Minutes from from popular restaurants and bars like 12th South Taproom, Burger Up, Edley's, M.L. Rose and Sinema. No Section 8. Max of 2 pets, breed restrictions apply. *Includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters* TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info!



