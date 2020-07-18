All apartments in Nashville
Nashville, TN
231 5TH AVE N APT 502
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

231 5TH AVE N APT 502

231 5th Avenue North
Location

231 5th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37219
Downtown Nashville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PENTHOUSE | GRANITE TOPS & SS APPLIANCES | 2-STORY WALL OF WINDOWS IN LR | LUXE MASTER EN-SUITE | OFFICE | LARGE LOFTED AREA | 450 SF BALCONY | 2 SIDE-BY-SIDE PARKING SPACES | WATER INCLUDED | WASHER & DRYER REMAIN | S/D CONSISTS OF $250 NON-REFUND ADMIN FEE | PETS CASE-BY-CASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 have any available units?
231 5TH AVE N APT 502 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 have?
Some of 231 5TH AVE N APT 502's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 currently offering any rent specials?
231 5TH AVE N APT 502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 is pet friendly.
Does 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 offer parking?
Yes, 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 offers parking.
Does 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 have a pool?
No, 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 does not have a pool.
Does 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 have accessible units?
No, 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 does not have accessible units.
Does 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 5TH AVE N APT 502 has units with dishwashers.
