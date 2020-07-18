All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2308 Cabin Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2308 Cabin Hill Rd
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

2308 Cabin Hill Rd

2308 Cabin Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2308 Cabin Hill Road, Nashville, TN 37214
Sunset View

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath is ready for YOU!! Great Location!!! Situated on nearly 1/2 acre with mature trees, nice fenced in back yard, Gorgeous Original Hardwood Floors!!! 1 year lease and automatic bank draft required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Cabin Hill Rd have any available units?
2308 Cabin Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 2308 Cabin Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Cabin Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Cabin Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Cabin Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2308 Cabin Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 2308 Cabin Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Cabin Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Cabin Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Cabin Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 2308 Cabin Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Cabin Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2308 Cabin Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Cabin Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Cabin Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Cabin Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Cabin Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Baker Station
300 Bakertown Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Stone Ridge Apartments
500 Piccadilly Row
Nashville, TN 37217
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
West End Village
221 31st Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
The Vista Apartments
5319 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37211
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203
505
505 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University