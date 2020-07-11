227 Oceola Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand new build in West Nashville/Charlotte Pike & White Bridge Rd intersection area! Convenient location to I-40 and Briley Parkway. Gated, small community of 10 townhomes. Modern design! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. 2 car garage, balconies on the second and third stories. Fireplace in the open floorplan living room with marble surround. Kitchen with island and premium stainless steel appliances. ***$175.00 non-refundable cleaning fee included in the security deposit, please call for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.