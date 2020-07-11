All apartments in Nashville
227 Oceola Avenue
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:41 PM

227 Oceola Avenue

227 Oceola Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1994011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 Oceola Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209
Whitebridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand new build in West Nashville/Charlotte Pike & White Bridge Rd intersection area! Convenient location to I-40 and Briley Parkway. Gated, small community of 10 townhomes. Modern design! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. 2 car garage, balconies on the second and third stories. Fireplace in the open floorplan living room with marble surround. Kitchen with island and premium stainless steel appliances. ***$175.00 non-refundable cleaning fee included in the security deposit, please call for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Oceola Avenue have any available units?
227 Oceola Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Oceola Avenue have?
Some of 227 Oceola Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Oceola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 Oceola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Oceola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Oceola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 227 Oceola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 227 Oceola Avenue offers parking.
Does 227 Oceola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Oceola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Oceola Avenue have a pool?
No, 227 Oceola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 227 Oceola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 Oceola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Oceola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Oceola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
