Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
224 Flora Maxwell Rd
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
224 Flora Maxwell Rd
224 Flora Maxwell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Nashville
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location
224 Flora Maxwell Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
Beverly Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully furnished home available now! - Property Id: 282534
Furnishings included in price! Utilities to be paid by tenant. Awesome home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282534
Property Id 282534
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834130)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Flora Maxwell Rd have any available units?
224 Flora Maxwell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
Is 224 Flora Maxwell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
224 Flora Maxwell Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Flora Maxwell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 224 Flora Maxwell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 224 Flora Maxwell Rd offer parking?
No, 224 Flora Maxwell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 224 Flora Maxwell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Flora Maxwell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Flora Maxwell Rd have a pool?
No, 224 Flora Maxwell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 224 Flora Maxwell Rd have accessible units?
No, 224 Flora Maxwell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Flora Maxwell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Flora Maxwell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Flora Maxwell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Flora Maxwell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
