Live in the heart of Hillsboro Village - West End... the most walkable urban community in Nashville. We are walking distance to the Vanderbilt campus.



Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with two full bathrooms + open concept living space and kitchen featuring:



-Hardwood floors

-Central heat and AC

-Stainless steel appliances

-Granite counter tops

-Dishwasher

-Wood blinds

-Fireplace

-In suite washer/dryer



This unit is also available fully furnished (queen size beds) for an additional $100/month. Photos of the furnishings are available upon request.



A video tour is available here: http://www.ShowcasePhotographers.com/sba/noheader.php?sbo=ms1706302



Plus:

-A full supermarket is only two blocks away

-2 FREE parking spaces

-Easy Access to I-440 and I-65



Small pets may be considered on an individual basis.



Contact us today to book a viewing:

info@vandyhousing.com

+1 615 400 4289



We look forward to hearing from you!

Welcome to Vandy Housing, a small boutique property in the heart of Hillsboro Village... The most desirable off-campus location. We are a short walk to Vanderbilt University.



While most of our residents are from the Vanderbilt community, we welcome everyone.



For more information, please visit our website - www.vandyhousing.com