208 Fitzpatrick Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

208 Fitzpatrick Place

208 Fitzpatrick Place · (615) 429-7418
Location

208 Fitzpatrick Place, Nashville, TN 37214
Villages of Larchwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 Fitzpatrick Place · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One level 3BR 3 BATH Home in Hip Donelson! - 3 Bedroom 2 full bath home on quiet cul-de-sac, LR with attractive stone fireplace. Some hardwood flooring. Nice deck overlooking back yard. Fenced yard. 2 car garage and driveway for extra parking space. Located near Greenways, parks, airport, Interstate systems, SUMMIT HOSPITAL, BNA NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, lakes, marinas, golf courses and entertainment Pets considered Breed and size sensitive and additional EXTRA PET Deposit required. Call Glenda Renick, Realtor at The Wilson Group 615.429.7418 or email me at GlendaRenick@gmail.com

(RLNE3308632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Fitzpatrick Place have any available units?
208 Fitzpatrick Place has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Fitzpatrick Place have?
Some of 208 Fitzpatrick Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Fitzpatrick Place currently offering any rent specials?
208 Fitzpatrick Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Fitzpatrick Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Fitzpatrick Place is pet friendly.
Does 208 Fitzpatrick Place offer parking?
Yes, 208 Fitzpatrick Place does offer parking.
Does 208 Fitzpatrick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Fitzpatrick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Fitzpatrick Place have a pool?
No, 208 Fitzpatrick Place does not have a pool.
Does 208 Fitzpatrick Place have accessible units?
No, 208 Fitzpatrick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Fitzpatrick Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Fitzpatrick Place does not have units with dishwashers.
