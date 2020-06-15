All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2003 Straightway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2003 Straightway Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:39 PM

2003 Straightway Avenue

2003 Straightway Avenue · (615) 205-7407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2003 Straightway Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, upstairs, corner apartment available at the East Nashville Flats- located in the heart of East Nashville just off Porter Road.

This apartment is bright and cozy with ample natural light, hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, on-trend updates, and walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Greenwood Ave., Porter Road and Eastland Ave. such as Cafe Roze, Southern Grist Brewing, Pomodoro, Two Ten Jack, Ugly Mugs and Rosepepper.

This apartment features a modern kitchen- with white quartz counter tops, gray vinyl plank flooring, ample cabinet space, double sink, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel dishwasher, and electric oven.

The bathroom features gray vinyl plank flooring with a vanity, commode, and tiled wall for the bathtub and shower surround.

Upon entry, the apartment greets you with restored brown hardwood floors, and opens to a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and bright white walls.

The living room and bedrooms each have their own mini-split heating/cooling system with temperature control for each room. Each bedroom also has a modern ceiling fan and overhead light. The bedrooms and hallway also feature the wooden floors.

Rent includes water. Off-street parking. The apartment is also close to bus transit access. Two fire pits and grills, outside common areas. Freshly painted exterior with murals!

This apartment community also has a laundry room with coin-operated or app- operated washer and dryers and storage closets that can be rented for extra storage space.

Pets allowed with approval, pet agreement, and nonrefundable pet fee.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/925655?source=marketing

Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits.

In a few weeks we will have additional upstairs and downstairs units available for rent. Units are similar in size and finishes but have some differences including flooring options of modern gray flooring and/or restored hardwoods.

No Smoking

Rent is $1229. Deposit is $1229.

Photos show apartment 8 as well as a staged apartment model.

Please email or call with any questions. Thanks for your interest. Heritage Property Management LLC. 615-924-9115
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Straightway Avenue have any available units?
2003 Straightway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Straightway Avenue have?
Some of 2003 Straightway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Straightway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Straightway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Straightway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Straightway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Straightway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Straightway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2003 Straightway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Straightway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Straightway Avenue have a pool?
No, 2003 Straightway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Straightway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2003 Straightway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Straightway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Straightway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2003 Straightway Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl
Nashville, TN 37203
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd
Nashville, TN 37217
Longwood At Southern Hills
371 Wallace Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Mayfair West End
3706 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37205
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd
Nashville, TN 37217

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity