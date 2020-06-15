2003 Straightway Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful, upstairs, corner apartment available at the East Nashville Flats- located in the heart of East Nashville just off Porter Road.



This apartment is bright and cozy with ample natural light, hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, on-trend updates, and walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Greenwood Ave., Porter Road and Eastland Ave. such as Cafe Roze, Southern Grist Brewing, Pomodoro, Two Ten Jack, Ugly Mugs and Rosepepper.



This apartment features a modern kitchen- with white quartz counter tops, gray vinyl plank flooring, ample cabinet space, double sink, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel dishwasher, and electric oven.



The bathroom features gray vinyl plank flooring with a vanity, commode, and tiled wall for the bathtub and shower surround.



Upon entry, the apartment greets you with restored brown hardwood floors, and opens to a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and bright white walls.



The living room and bedrooms each have their own mini-split heating/cooling system with temperature control for each room. Each bedroom also has a modern ceiling fan and overhead light. The bedrooms and hallway also feature the wooden floors.



Rent includes water. Off-street parking. The apartment is also close to bus transit access. Two fire pits and grills, outside common areas. Freshly painted exterior with murals!



This apartment community also has a laundry room with coin-operated or app- operated washer and dryers and storage closets that can be rented for extra storage space.



Pets allowed with approval, pet agreement, and nonrefundable pet fee.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/925655?source=marketing



Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits.



In a few weeks we will have additional upstairs and downstairs units available for rent. Units are similar in size and finishes but have some differences including flooring options of modern gray flooring and/or restored hardwoods.



No Smoking



Rent is $1229. Deposit is $1229.



Photos show apartment 8 as well as a staged apartment model.



Please email or call with any questions. Thanks for your interest. Heritage Property Management LLC. 615-924-9115

