Don't look past this 3BR in Nashville! - Don't look past this 3b/2ba home in Nashville! This home has a new coat of paint, new carpet, as well as a brand new stove and dishwasher! Lawn care included! Off of Brick Church Pike, just 4 miles from TN-155 Briley Pkwy and 10 mins to Downtown Broadway! Application/background required. No smoking; no pets. $45 per adult application fee. NO SECTION 8. Text Ivanna at 615-293-5218 to setup a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4751366)