Nashville, TN
1906 Long Ave Unit B
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1906 Long Ave Unit B

1906 Long Ave · (615) 425-2168
Location

1906 Long Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Boscobel Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1906 Long Ave Unit B · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
Totally furnished 1 bedroom in East Nashville. Move in ready.... forks included! Minutes to 5 Points & Shelby Bottoms - Furnished 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment in East Nashville/Lockeland Springs. Conveniently located to 5 Points and Shelby Bottoms. Off Street Parking, Large Patio, Gas,Water,Internet and Direct TV Included, Tenant is responsible for Electric. Shared Washer/Dryer provided. Please call/text Melanie 615-738-7673 or Allyson 615-642-0547 for showings or questions. No Pets Allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5655744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Long Ave Unit B have any available units?
1906 Long Ave Unit B has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Long Ave Unit B have?
Some of 1906 Long Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Long Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Long Ave Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Long Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Long Ave Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1906 Long Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Long Ave Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1906 Long Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Long Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Long Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 1906 Long Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Long Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1906 Long Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Long Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Long Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
