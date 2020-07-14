1783 Red Jacket Dr

Amenities

2 bed / 2.5 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bck1MaPXCVy



This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Barnes Crossing. The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional Information:

Ceiling Fans



Cats are accepted, no dogs. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Dogs Allowed



