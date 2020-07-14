All apartments in Nashville
1783 Red Jacket Dr
1783 Red Jacket Dr

1783 Red Jacket Drive · (615) 900-2625
Location

1783 Red Jacket Drive, Nashville, TN 37013
Barnes Crossing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1783 Red Jacket Dr · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

2 bed / 2.5 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bck1MaPXCVy

This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Barnes Crossing. The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information:
Ceiling Fans

Cats are accepted, no dogs. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5906141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1783 Red Jacket Dr have any available units?
1783 Red Jacket Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1783 Red Jacket Dr have?
Some of 1783 Red Jacket Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1783 Red Jacket Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1783 Red Jacket Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1783 Red Jacket Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1783 Red Jacket Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1783 Red Jacket Dr offer parking?
No, 1783 Red Jacket Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1783 Red Jacket Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1783 Red Jacket Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1783 Red Jacket Dr have a pool?
No, 1783 Red Jacket Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1783 Red Jacket Dr have accessible units?
No, 1783 Red Jacket Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1783 Red Jacket Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1783 Red Jacket Dr has units with dishwashers.
